HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) is investigating the disappearance of 74-year-old Michael Dubak, who was last seen at 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Brownsburg, Indiana, which is 17 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

Dubak is 5 feet 10 inches, 180 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans and was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 with an Indiana license plate labeled TK287LPX.

Anyone with information should contact the HCSD at 317-839-8700 or call 911.