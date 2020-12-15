Silver Alert canceled for Avon man

AVON, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for 24-year old Levi Briggs has been cancelled as of December 15, 2020.

Original post:

The Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for 24-year old Levi Briggs.

Briggs is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blonde hair with blue eyes. He last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Briggs was last seen driving a green Honda Accord with a Indiana Plate of CPD159 on Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.