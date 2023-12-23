INDIANA (WANE) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued a statewide Silver Alert for an Anderson, Indiana teen.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Hailey Renee Thompson, a 16-year-old white female from Anderson, Indiana just 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Thompson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with red hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red tank top, white tennis shoes and a white fleece coat. Thompson was last seen driving a 20123 Chevrolet Cruz 4-door with the Indiana License Plate of TCS725. ISP did not provide a picture of Thompson.

Thompson was last seen Friday, December 22 2023 at 9 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Hailey Renee Thompson, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.