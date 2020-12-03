Silver Alert issued for Adams County woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Gloria Haviland, 66. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Photo courtesy of Adams County Sheriff’s Department

Haviland is described as:

White, female

5 feet 1 inch tall

183 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Gloria is missing from Decatur, Indiana which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.