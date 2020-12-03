Silver Alert issued for Adams County woman

Indiana

by: Corinne Moore

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Gloria Haviland, 66. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Haviland is described as:

  • White, female
  • 5 feet 1 inch tall
  • 183 pounds
  • Brown hair with brown eyes

Gloria is missing from Decatur, Indiana which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

