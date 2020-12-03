Silver Alert issued for Adams County woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Gloria Haviland, 66. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Haviland is described as:
- White, female
- 5 feet 1 inch tall
- 183 pounds
- Brown hair with brown eyes
Gloria is missing from Decatur, Indiana which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday 1:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.