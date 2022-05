Photo of Richard Godschalk

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert issued for a missing Hartford City man has been canceled.

Police were investigating the disappearance of Richard Godschalk, a 64 year old last seen Thursday at noon. Police said he was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

On Monday, state police canceled the Silver Alert. No other information was provided.