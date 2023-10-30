LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for a man from Crown Point.

According to a release from ISP, officers are looking for 29-year-old Donte Morris, described by police as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Morris was last seen wearing a blue North Face coat, dark blue jeans and purple and yellow Nike shoes.

Donte is missing from Crown Point, which is 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen Monday at 5:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Morris should call the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or 911.