INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has issued a silver alert for 2-year-old Jailee Latson.

Jailee Latson

Police say Latson is a 2 year old black female, 2 feet 10 inches tall and 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Latson is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at 4:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jailee Latson, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.