SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Scottsburg City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Hanlin, described as a 13-year-old white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joseph was last seen Sunday at 7:15 p.m. wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black and gold Jordan shoes and carrying a green back pack.

Joseph is missing from Scottsburg, which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph Hanlin, contact the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.