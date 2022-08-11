FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 12-year-old Trinity Martin of South Bend. She was last seen on August 5 at 12:30 a.m.

Martin is black, five feet and four inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information on Trinity Martin, contact the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201 or 911. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.