GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a boy missing from Gary.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Damarion Dylan Martin. He’s 4 feet, 5 inches tall, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School Hoodie, navy blue pants, and black New Balance shoes.

Damarion was last seen on Wednesday, September 13th at 6:00 p.m. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Damarion Dylan Martin, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.