GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a baby missing from outside Indianapolis.

Jaxon Martin (Silver Alert)

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jaxon Martin, described by police as a 1-year-old Black male, 2 feet 1 inch tall, 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jaxon was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped onesie with gray socks.

Daiana Mitchell

He is believed to be in the company of Daiana Mitchell, described by police as a 23-year-old Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Mitchell was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans, and driving a green 2014 Ford Escape with expired Indiana plate REA502.

Jaxon is missing from Greenwood, which is 11 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday at 3:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jaxon Martin, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.