Silver Alert for missing girls, man canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert issued as police searched for two young girls and a 31-year-old man - all beleived to be in "extreme danger" - has been canceled.

No other information was released, though South Bend media outlets reported the girls were found safe and unharmed.

Here is the original release from Indiana State Police:

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Eleanor Rushing, a 1 year old white female, 30 inches tall, 30 pounds, light brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing blue and white striped shirt and red pants. Halle Rushing, a 6 year old white female, 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a flamingo & palm tree that says “OH HEY”.

The girls could be in the company of Adam Paul Rushing, a 31 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, bald with green eyes, has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a “Swamp Monster” tattoo on his right forearm, and driving a black 2017 Dodge Journey with Indiana plate AIG938.

Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing are missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 7:00 am. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.