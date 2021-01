DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert issued after a Daviess County man went missing in August 2019 has been canceled.

Daniel Grannan, 72, of Washington was last seen Aug. 3, 2019 around 8 p.m. Indiana State Police said at the time he was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Aug. 6, 2019.

On Wednesday, state police said the Silver Alert had been canceled. No information was released.