A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled.

The Mooresville Police Department were investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Gray, a 43 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a green jacket, red and black pajamas and Under Armour sandals.

Gray was missing from Mooresville, Indiana which is 19 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

No specific reason was given for the cancelation.