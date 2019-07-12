Silver Alert for Goshen woman and children

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Danielle N. Yoder, a 35 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes and driving a silver 2003 Saturn Vue SUV with Indiana plate 873ZVH.

Danielle may be in the company of Braiden and Gaige Ratcliff. Braiden is a 3 year old white male, 3 feet 8 inches tall, 60 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing plaid shorts. Gaige is a 6 year old white male, 3 feet 10 inches tall, 70 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black athletic shorts.

Danielle, Braiden, and Gaige are missing from Goshen, Indiana and were last seen on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 am. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Danielle Yoder and Braiden and Gaige Ratcliff, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.