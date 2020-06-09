Silver Alert for Carmel man

From Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Beasley, a 75 year old black male, 6 feet, 210 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. James was last seen wearing a black jump suit with green stripes, glasses, and driving a silver 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana license plate XES140.

James is missing from Carmel, Indiana which is 23 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am. James is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Beasley, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.