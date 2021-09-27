Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Michigan City

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is investigating the disappearance of Kelly Caviness, a 60-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes with pink laces.

Kelly is missing from Michigan City, Indiana which is 155 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kelly Caviness, contact the Indiana Gaming Commission at 219-877-2116 or 911.