(WANE) — The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is investigating the disappearance of 51-year-old Scott Reynolds, who was last seen Friday, Dec. 30, in Richmond, Indiana.

Reynolds is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green toboggan, blue jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Reynolds may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the WPD at 765-584-1721 or call 911.