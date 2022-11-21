PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Porter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Max Cannon, who was last seen Monday at 3:45 p.m. in Valparaiso.

Cannon is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a neon green winter hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black fleece jacket and blue jeans.

Cannon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the PCSO at 219-477-3000 or call 911.