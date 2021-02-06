Silver Alert declared for Terre Haute woman

Allen stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. She drives a white 2015 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate of 808BE.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Terre Haute woman.

The Terre Haute Police Department is searching for 77-year-old, Mary Allen, who was last seen on Friday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.

Allen stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. She drives a white 2015 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate of 808BE.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Allen is asked tocontact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.