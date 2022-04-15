Kylee Arnett

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department declared a statewide Silver Alert on Friday.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Kylee Arnett. Kylee is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, jeans and glasses.

Kylee is missing from Sullivan and was last seen on Friday at 9:43 a.m. Police say she is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-3408.