Faith Williams

CARLISLE, Ind. (WANE)– The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Faith Williams, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Faith is missing from Carlisle, Indiana which is 95 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Faith Williams, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-3408 or 911.