COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 93 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Under Armour backpack, black zip up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants, and neon yellow tennis shoes.

Asa is missing from Columbus in Bartholomew County, which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen Friday at 10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Asa Watts, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.