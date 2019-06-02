Silver Alert declared for South Bend woman

Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a South Bend Woman. The alert says the South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Tamari Lymas.

Lymas is described as black woman, 5 feet 3 inches, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she is missing one of her front teeth, and has burn marks on the right side of her body from her arm to her knee.

Lymas was last seen wearing a pink, purple, and white tie-dye dress with flip flops around noon on Saturday, June 1st.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tamari Lymas disappearance, call 911, or South Bend Police at 574-235-9201.

