SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Porter.

Porter is described as 5’4″ with brown hair and eyes. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing. Porter was last seen around 11:10 p.m. Sunday night, according to police.

If you have any information on Ashley Nicole Porter, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.