SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell, who were both last seen Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. in South Bend.

Delmonte is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Zamarion is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 64 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jamarinna is 3 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair with beads and brown eyes.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information should contact the SBPD at 574-235-9201 or call 911.