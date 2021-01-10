Silver Alert declared for South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a South Bend man.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Juan Delgado. He’s described as Hispanic, 5’4″, 130 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Police said Delgado was last seen wearing a black coat, shirt, and jogging pants. The last time Delgado was seen by someone was around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 9th.

He is believed to be in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about where Juan Delgado may be, you’re asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-255-0506, or call 911.