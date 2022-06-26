Marley Richie

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Marley Richie, a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.

Marley is missing from Scottsburg, which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen Saturday at 9:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Marley Richie, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.