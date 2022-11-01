MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 76-year-old Cathy Weliever, who was last seen at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Darlington, Indiana.

Weliever is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater with unknown pants, and she was driving a silver 2013 Dodge Caravan with an Indiana license plate labeled AM1442.

Weliever is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 765-362-0885 or call 911.