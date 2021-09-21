Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend male

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing adult male from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sammy Medrano, a 23 year old biracial male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, dark brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Sammy is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:06 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sammy Medrano, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-7510 or 911.