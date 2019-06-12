Silver Alert declared for missing Palmyra man

PALMYRA, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man out of Palmyra, which is around 117 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 47-year-old Donald Bruner. He was last seen on May 8 at 11:38 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Bruner is is 6 ft. tall and weighs around 265 lbs. and has “Rocky” tattooed on his upper arm. He drives a red 1991 Jeep Cherokee with white weathered patches on the hood and Indiana plate VH7676.

Anyone with information on Donald Bruner is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 883-5999 or 911.