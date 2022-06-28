CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Crawfordsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Arthur Ash, an 86-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 233 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pajama pants.

Arthur is missing from Crawfordsville, which is 51 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday at 8 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Arthur Ash, contact the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3300 or 911.