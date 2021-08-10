Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing northwest Indiana man.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Tyler Owen, a 35 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Tyler is missing from Mishawaka, which is 153 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 12 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyler Owen, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1680 or 911.