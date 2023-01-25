INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-month-old girl in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for La’Lani Peaches.

Lawrence Whitsitt

La’Lani is described as a Black infant, 1’6″ tall, 11 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen with 20-year-old Lawrence Whitsitt, according to police. He’s described as a Black man, 5’10”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2012 GMC Terrain with Indiana registration 116RMK, according to police.

If you have any information on La’Lani Peaches, you’re asked to call 911 or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540.