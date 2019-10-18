Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana man

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Georgetown man.

The Sellersburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Adam Seth Persons.

Persons is a 28-year-old white man. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes.

Persons was driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate number 614RJY.

He’s missing from Georgetown which is about 120 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday around 9 p.m.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Persons, contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996 or call 911.