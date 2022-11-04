(WANE) — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet, who was last seen Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. in Zionsville, Indiana.

Caillouet is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray zip-up jacket, black pants and brown ankle high boots.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information should contact the CPD at 317-571-2580 or call 911.