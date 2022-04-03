GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Ervin Yoder

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ervin Yoder, a 79-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green robe, gray sweatpants and socks.

Yoder is missing from Goshen, which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday at 12 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ervin Yoder, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.