Silver Alert declared for missing Evansville woman

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Bonabeth Nishimura, a 68 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a navy coat, black corduroy pants and brown shoes. She is driving a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with an Indiana plate of 465AJJ.

Bonabeth is missing from Evansville and was last seen on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bonabeth Nishimura, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.