WALTON, Ind. (WANE) The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12-year-old white child, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.

Joseph is missing from Walton, Indiana which is 76 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2:45 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph Juday, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.