MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing girl in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Sequoia Taylor.

Police describe Taylor as being 5’4″, 110 lbs, with black hair with blue braids and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, white and red shirt, black pants and white Crocs. She was last seen on Saturday, November 25. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Sequoia Taylor, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.