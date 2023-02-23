HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Cordarius Bradshaw, who was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Camby, Indiana.

Bradshaw is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Bradshaw is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance should contact the HCSD at 317-839-8700 or call 911.