Silver Alert declared for Hammond man

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) — The Hammond Police Department is looking for Augusto Echevarria.

Augusto Echevarria, 81

Echevarria, 81, is a Hispanic male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, with gray and black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a faded yellow shirt with black pants and black shoes, and a white towel around his next.

He was last seen Friday, May 21, and is believed to be driving a white Kia Soul with an Indiana license plate reading 561TMA.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, Echevarria is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Augusto Echevarria, contact the Hammond Police Department at (219) 852-2917 or 911.