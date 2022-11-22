ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown, who was last seen Nov. 10 at 10:00 p.m. in Elkhart.

Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair with blue and green tips with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink and gray flannel pajamas.

Brown is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the ECSD at 574-533-4151 or call 911.