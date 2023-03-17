EATON, Ind. (WANE) — The Eaton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen on March 16 at 8:30 p.m. in Eaton, which is in Delaware County.

Morris is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

Morris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Morris’ disappearance should contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or call 911.