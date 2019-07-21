Silver Alert declared for Cicero man

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Cicero, Indiana. The Cicero Police Department is looking for 31-year-old Jimeric Jon Henson, and answers to James.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Henson as 5’4” black man, weighing 95 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, black glasses, last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, blue jean shorts, long black socks and black shoes with red accents.

Cicero is about 33 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th.

If you have any information on Jimeric Jon Henson, contact the Cicero Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.