UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled as of 8″52 p.m. Wednesday. For more information on the cancellation, please contact the Attica Police Department.

ATTICA, Ind. (WANE) — The Attica Police Department (APD) is investigating the disappearance of 12-year-old Hannah Shelton, who was last seen Wednesday at 5:42 p.m. in Attica.

Shelton is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue fleece hoodie with black leggings and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the APD at 765-793-2449 or call 911.