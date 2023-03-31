FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert was announced in Indianapolis around 3 p.m. Friday for 14-year-old Kylee Ann Cox.

Kylee is described by police as a girl standing five feet four inches tall and 142 pounds.

She has blonde hair with brown roots, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. She was last spotted in a white four door truck, police said.

According to a release, she is thought to be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with updates on Kylee Ann Cox may contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-803-90903 or 911.