SILVER ALERT declared for 12-year-old boy

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kyrin Carter, a 12 year old black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with light blue stripe and no shoes.

Kyrin is missing from Hammond, Indiana which is 159 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12:34 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kyrin Carter, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.