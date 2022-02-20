INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at Chuck E Cheese’s Sunday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 10000 block of East Washington Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a scene of chaos. Parents were frantic to reunite with their children. There were people trying to flee, and a man lying dead outside the Chuck E. Cheese.

Police believe the gunshots happened outside the restaurant, which had several families inside. Witness told FOX59 two suspects in a white SUV drove away.

Shantel Dalton was there when the shooting happened. She said they were inside and heard a big bang and saw the glass shattered. They grabbed all of the kids and put them under the tables to hide them. “The kids had nothing to do with this. Whatever is going on outside, don’t bring it around the kids.”

Victims’ assistance and chaplains were brought to the scene to help those who were at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with cell phone footage to get that information to police as soon as they can. They’re also contacting nearby businesses to get surveillance video.