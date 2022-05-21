GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – A shooting at a home in Goshen, Indiana Saturday afternoon has killed 2 people and left 3 severely injured.

According to a Facebook post made by the Goshen Police Department, police were called about a shooting on Rosemare Court in Goshen. Emergency medical professionals arrived at the scene and treated the 5 people who had been injured.

The Facebook post didn’t disclose the nature of the incident, the identities of those shot, or the identity of the shooter.

1 man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later declared dead. 3 women were also brought to hospitals to receive treatment.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and it is believed that the shooting was targeted and not gang related.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Goshen Police Department. Additional information will be released when it is available.